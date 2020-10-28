Fire breaks at Salt Lake Durga Puja pandal

Kolkata: A devastating fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal (marquee) in Kolkata's Salt Lake locality on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Salt Lake FD Block Durga Puja pandal. No casualty was reported.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and doused the flames as the marquee was completely left gutted. At least four fire tenders were pressed into action.

According to fire department officials, no one was injured in the fire incident. The idols were to be immersed later on Wednesday.

West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose visited the spot. He said that the cause of the fire was yet to be known.

"We have already sent a requisition for forensic examination to the Bidhannagar police. A forensic team will visit the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Local sources said that all closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras were dismantled at night on Tuesday. The police will check if there was any foul play.