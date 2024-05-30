  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi

Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi
x
Highlights

A fire broke out at Wazirabad police training centre’s malkhana on Thursday afternoon, a fire department official said, adding that so far, no injuries have been reported.

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Wazirabad police training centre’s malkhana on Thursday afternoon, a fire department official said, adding that so far, no injuries have been reported.

Malkhana refers to a place in every police station where objects seized by the police are kept to be produced before the court when required.

Sharing the details, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg said that at 2:38 p.m. on Thursday, a call regarding a blaze at malkhana in police training centre at Wazirabad in north Delhi was received.

“A total of 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and an operation to douse the flames is going on. So far no injuries have been reported,” said Garg.

Another senior DFS official said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X