Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Wazirabad police training centre’s malkhana on Thursday afternoon, a fire department official said, adding that so far, no injuries have been reported.
Malkhana refers to a place in every police station where objects seized by the police are kept to be produced before the court when required.
Sharing the details, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg said that at 2:38 p.m. on Thursday, a call regarding a blaze at malkhana in police training centre at Wazirabad in north Delhi was received.
“A total of 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and an operation to douse the flames is going on. So far no injuries have been reported,” said Garg.
Another senior DFS official said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.