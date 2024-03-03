  • Menu
Fire breaks out at PVC Door Manufacturing Company in Ghaziabad
A fire broke out at a PVC door manufacturing company located in the Mohan Nagar Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Sunday, an official said. Fire engines are currently at the scene, battling the blaze and working to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

As of now, there are no reports of casualties or injuries. Further details about the incident are awaited.

