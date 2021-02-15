Fire breaks out in residential building in Kolkata

Kolkata:A fire broke out in the ground floor of a three-storeyed residential building in the city's congested Bowbazar area on Monday afternoon, police said.

There was no news of anybody injured in the fire, a police officer said.

At least three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at around 1.40 pm, he said.

"We have evacuated all the residents from the building . The cause of the fire is not yet known," he said.