Fire in Paschim Vihar claims 1 life, 2 injured

New Delhi : A woman was killed and two others were injured after a fire broke out in a residential flat in Paschim Vihar area, an official of Delhi Fire Services said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the new slum flats in Paschim Puri area.

"The fire department received the call at approximately 10:27 pm and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene.

The fire, confined to domestic articles in a second-floor flat of the ground-plus-three-storey building, was brought under control," said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

The DFS chief said the firefighters found the charred body of a woman in the flat.

Her identity is yet to be confirmed. The body was handed over to police for further investigation, he added.

Two others were rescued by the DFS team with burns and were immediately rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital.