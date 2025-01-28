Live
First Congo Fever Death In 5 Years Reported In Gujarat's Jamnagar
- A 51-year-old cattle breeder succumbs to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever in Jamnagar, Gujarat, prompting health authorities to increase surveillance.
- The rare case marks the region's first CCHF fatality in five years.
Gujarat reported its first Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) death in five years when a 51-year-old cattle breeder succumbed to the infection in Jamnagar. The victim, identified as Mohanbhai, was hospitalized on January 21 and died six days later on January 27.
Laboratory tests conducted in Pune confirmed the presence of the CCHF virus in the deceased's blood samples. In response to this case, local health authorities have intensified surveillance around the victim's residential area and issued hygiene guidelines to his family members to prevent further transmission.
Dr. SS Chatterjee, Additional Dean of Jamnagar Medical College, confirmed this as the first such case in the city since 2019. The health department outlined common symptoms of the infection, which include fever, muscle pain, headache, dizziness, and later developments such as insomnia, depression, and stomach pain. Infected individuals may also develop rashes on their mouth, throat, and skin within two to four days of infection.
The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies CCHF as a severe viral hemorrhagic fever with a high mortality rate of up to 40 percent. Currently, no vaccine exists for the disease. The virus primarily spreads to humans through tick bites and contact with infected livestock. Person-to-person transmission is possible through close contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals.