Five benches of Delhi High Court will start functioning in court from September 1

New Delhi: Five benches of the Delhi High Court will hear the cases inside the court from September 1 as before these five backs will work on a rotational basis Which means that they will not all work together but on a day to day basis.

The rest of the benches will hear the cases through video conferencing only. Earlier, the court has extended the period of postponement of its work till 30 September. This information was given by the High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain.