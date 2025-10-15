Five Days After Purchase, Jaisalmer Bus Erupts in Flames, Blocking Escape Routes

Jaisalmer tragedy occurred close to Thaiyat village, about 10km from Jaisalmer city. There, fires gulfed the frontal end on the machine locking passengers in the bus and blocking exits.

The bus, run by the Jodhpur- grounded KK peregrination, had departed Jaisalmer to Jodhpur on its listed departure time of 3 pm. According to the survivors and authorities the fire started near to Jaisalmer Army Station. Jaisalmer Army station. Investigators believe that a malfunction in the lately installed air exertion system caused an explosion of gas, which burned at the reverse of the vehicle. The dears spread snappily through the seat cocoons and curtains and left passengers in the reverse without an escape way to escape.

Pokhran MP Pratap Puri verified the probable motive, explaining how the Jaisalmer accident 2025 fire transformed it into a gruesome trap in just a few minutes. 19 bodies with charred remains were rescued of the bus. Sixteen injured patients were admitted to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer and then moved to Jodhpur to receive further treatment. Of them, 75-year old Hussain Khan died from his injuries sustained during treatment.

Six of the dead were of Jodhpur and the remaining were from Jaisalmer. Officials have also identified some Jaisalmer bus death trap, including Mahipal Singh (50), Olaram (45), Yunus (8), Manoj Bhatia (45), Iqbal (52), Firoz (40), Baga Bai (54), Pir Mohammed (60), Jeevraj (15), Imamat (60), Vishakha (24), Ashish (26), Rafiq (79), Lakshman (35) as well as Ubaidullah (48).

Rajasthan bus inferior Manoj Bhatia's family recalled that the fire spread incontinently, and the front of the machine gulfed by dears before anyone was suitable to reply. The combination of flaming curtains and seat cocoons made it nearly insolvable to escape.