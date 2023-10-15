Live
- Congress plays multiple strokes in 1st list, 27% are OBC candidates
- AAP slams govt over Agniveer Scheme
- Israel prepares for major offensive on Gaza as civilians start fleeing
- Ventilation systems a must for centrally air-conditioned homes and offices
- Vizhinjam Port will emerge as largest private port in Kerala: Karan Adani
- Modi govt using investigating agencies to harass opposition: AAP
- Married woman set afire in Bihar's West Champaran
- Mysuru Street Food: Special Dasara advisory for hygiene
- Of young chefs and ancient south: All spices blazing at WGSHA
- Weekly Market Review- 15-10-2023
Just In
Five labourers sustain severe electrical shock in Bihar's Saharsa
Five labourers suffered burn injuries after receiving a powerful electric shoick in Bihar's Saharsa district on Sunday.
Five labourers suffered burn injuries after receiving a powerful electric shock in Bihar's Saharsa district on Sunday.
The injured labourers were identified as Nunulal Pandit, Rajesh Ram, Madan Pandit, Ajit Pandit, and Navin Pandit.
The accident occurred when the labourers, engaged in construction work at a building in Ani village under Balwahaat OP in the district, were holding up an iron rod and this came in contact with 11,000 volt overhead electric wire.
The injured persons were immediately rescued and taken to the Sadar hospital where one of them is in critical condition.
The house belongs to a person named Sintu Singh. “We have informed the Electricity Department several times about the overhead wire crossing my house but they had not taken the matter seriously. The wire was also loose and dipping onto my building. If the department had taken my complaint seriously, such an incident could have been avoided," Singh said.