Five railway stations in Bihar to be re-developed

Patna: Five railway stations in Bihar under the East Central Railway zone will soon get a new look following re-development work on the pattern of airports under the PPP model, an official said on Tuesday.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory unit of the Indian Railways, will re-develop Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna), Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Singrauli and Begusarai railway stations.

The re-development works of these five railway stations will be done under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"These stations will be developed with state of the art technology having facilities like food plaza, restaurants, parking zones with links to platforms, shopping areas, Internet, cafeteria, medical emergency booth and others," Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, said.

"The stations will be developed on the pattern of airports and will provide world-class amenities for passengers' comfort and convenience. The proposed development will not only ensure better utilisation but also accentuate the value of the real estate in the region," Dudeja said.

The RLDA has taken up the re-development of railway stations across the Indian Railway network and is currently working on 62 stations in a phased manner.

In addition, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation, which is a Joint Venture of the RLDA and Ircon, has taken up another 61 stations.

In the first phase, the RLDA has prioritised the work on prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore and Puducherry for re-development.

"The railway stations across India will be re-developed by RLDA on a PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Central government," Dudeja said.