Five students, driver killed as bus-van collide in UP’s Badaun

Representational Image
Representational Image

Highlights

In a tragic incident, five students and a driver of a school van were killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Monday.

Badaun: In a tragic incident, five students and a driver of a school van were killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Monday.

The accident took place when the school bus collided with another school van on the Nabiganj road, killing the van driver and a student on the spot.

About 16 injured students were rushed to the district hospital after the accident. Four of them died during treatment, bringing the total death count to six.

Police officials said that the van was carrying students to the SRPs English School from the nearby Mion village when the two vehicles collided.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar, who reached the district hospital on receiving information about the accident, confirmed the initial deaths. He said he has urged the hospital authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured students.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact circumstances and the cause of the accident.

