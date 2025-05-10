Five Weapon Systems That Secured India’s Victory in Operation Sindoor

India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May 2025 in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been a defining moment in the country’s military response to Pakistan-based terrorism. This operation targeted terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). India’s precision-strike capabilities were key in this successful mission, employing a range of advanced weaponry that made a significant impact. Here are five of the most crucial systems that played an essential role:

1. SCALP (Storm Shadow)

A cutting-edge air-launched cruise missile, the SCALP is renowned for its precision and stealth features. Built by the European defense consortium MBDA, the SCALP boasts a 450 km range and a low altitude flight profile, which makes it almost invisible to enemy radar. Equipped with a sophisticated navigation suite that includes GPS, inertial navigation, and terrain-following systems, this missile was used to target and neutralize heavily fortified sites such as bunkers and ammunition depots in Pakistan.

2. Loitering Munitions (Kamikaze Drones)

India utilized one-way attack drones, particularly the IAI Harop, during Operation Sindoor. These loitering munitions can stay in the air for several hours, scanning for targets before striking with pinpoint accuracy. The Harop drone has a 200 km range and uses electro-optical sensors to identify and destroy critical infrastructure, including air defense systems and radar stations, making it an effective tool for precision strikes against high-value targets.

3. Akash Missile

The Akash is an indigenous surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by India’s DRDO. Deployed extensively along India’s western border and the Line of Control (LoC), the Akash system played a vital role in intercepting Pakistani drones and missiles targeting Indian military installations. This missile system successfully protected Indian bases in Jammu, Srinagar, Pathankot, and Bhuj, among others, during the operation.

4. L-70 Anti-Aircraft Gun

Originally developed by Sweden’s Bofors and now produced under license in India, the L-70 40mm gun was a pivotal part of India’s defense strategy during Operation Sindoor. It has been significantly upgraded with radar, electro-optical sensors, and auto-tracking systems. This advanced anti-aircraft gun was crucial in countering Pakistan’s swarm drone attacks, firing up to 330 rounds per minute, and providing effective defense against radar-evading drones and aerial threats.

5. ZSU-23-4 Schilka

A Russian-origin anti-aircraft weapon, the ZSU-23-4 Schilka was heavily relied upon during Operation Sindoor to neutralize Pakistan’s drone incursions. Mounted on a tracked platform with four 23mm guns, the Schilka is capable of firing an astonishing 4,000 rounds per minute. With its advanced radar, fire-control systems, and proximity-fuse shells, it proved highly effective in targeting and destroying enemy drones and low-flying helicopters, offering strong defense against a wide range of aerial threats.

These weapon systems, along with India’s strategic planning and coordination, ensured the success of Operation Sindoor, sending a clear message of India’s determination to protect its sovereignty and respond decisively to terrorism.