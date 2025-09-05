Live
Floods damage 110 km of border fence, 90 BSF posts
New Delhi: More than 110 km of the India-Pakistan international border (IB) fence has been damaged and about 90 BSF posts inundated due to floods in the forward areas of Jammu and Punjab, official sources said on Thursday.
Of the 2,289 km IB that also runs along the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat on the country's western side, the border force guards about 192 km in Jammu and 553 km in Punjab. About 80 km of the IB fence in Punjab and around 30 km of it in Jammu has been damaged by the floods that have wreaked havoc. The fence at these places has either submerged, uprooted or tilted, officials said.
