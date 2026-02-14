Silk robes presented to Srikalahasteeswara Swamy

Vijayawada: Inconnection with the annual Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at the famed Srikalahasteeswara Temple at Srikalahasti, silk robes (pattu vastrams) were ceremonially offered to Lord Srikalahasteeswara on behalf of Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple, atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, on Friday.

The Brahmotsavams at Srikalahasti are being conducted with great religious fervour. As part of the celebrations leading up to Maha Shivaratri on February 15, a delegation from Indrakeeladri temple reached Srikalahasti on Friday carrying the sacred silk robes.

The team was led by Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borrra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik.

On arrival, the delegation was accorded a traditional welcome with Purna Kumbham by Srikalahasti Devasthanam Executive Officer Bapireddy, Revenue officials, Vedic scholars and temple priests.

Subsequently, the temple representatives carried the silk robes in a ceremonial procession within the temple premises and formally presented them to the presiding deities. After darshan, Vedic scholars blessed the visiting delegation and presented them with sacred Teertha Prasadam.

Indrakeeladri Temple Trust Board members, including Dharma Rao, Manne Kalavathi, Saroji Padmashekhar, Padmavati Thakur, Sarita and others were present.

Meanwhile, ahead of presenting the State Budget for 2026–27 in the Assembly on Saturday (February 14), Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will offer special prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada at 7 am on Saturday. He will be accompanied by a team of senior State officials. Temple authorities have made special arrangements for the visit, during which the minister will seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga before presenting the Budget.