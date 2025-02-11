Focus more on preparation: CM’s advice to students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday advised students appearing for their board examinations to focus more on preparation rather than on the results.

Noting that examination time often becomes a cause of anxiety for students and their parents, Majhi said a little stress before exams is good, but don’t get stressed out too much, follow the advice of teachers, make proper use of time and always have the desire to move forward.

The Chief Minister, who was a teacher in his youth, said, “Hard work with confidence leads to success.” Majhi said this while participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme held at Unit-1 Government High School in Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, the eighth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’-2025, a video of Prime Minister Modi’s direct interaction with students, teachers and parents was screened.

Majhi said that students should make good use of the time before the exam, keep themselves mentally strong and not get stressed during the exam, listen to the teacher and study with concentration. “Never be afraid of exams. When fear comes, concentration goes away from the mind. For concentration, one needs to relax a little. Therefore, to study with concentration for a longer period, take a break for 5/10 minutes in between and study again,” Majhi said.

Noting that the examinations will come and go, Majhi said he firmly believes that a person definitely gets the value of his or her hard work at a certain point of time in life. “If you continue to work hard with confidence and a desire to always move forward, your efforts will not go in vain. You will achieve success only if you focus more on the exam preparation rather than focusing on the exam results. You should pay attention to what is required during the exam without worrying about anything else,” he said.

The Chief Minister also asked students to keep a distance from mobile phones and electronic gadgets. He said “Brahm Muhurat” (early morning) is the best time to study and memorise lessons.

Majhi told the students that stress-free and well-prepared candidates could perform better in examinations. As many as 168 students of Unit-1 Government High School who were going to appear for the matriculation examination this year, attended the programme and directly spoke to the Chief Minister, asked questions about the pre-exam preparation and also participated in the discussion.

The event was also attended by the Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond and senior officers.