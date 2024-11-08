Live
- Suryakumar Yadav on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Absence from T20I Squad: "His Time Will Come"
- Freedom fighter Delhi Chilkamma passes away
- CPI, Cong in race for KUDA chairman post
- Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly of Abusing Her and Breaking Up Her Parents' Marriage
- Grade XII student Nidhi Mittal clinches gold
- Suriya, Rajamouli share heartfelt moments at ‘Kanguva’ pre-release event
- Manchester United Secure 2-0 Europa League Win Over PAOK Thanks to Amad Diallo's Brace
- Mother-daughter duo killed over property dispute
- CERT-In Urges iPhone Users to Update to iOS 18.1 to Avoid Security Risks
- Ashutosh Rana Reflects on Life, Career, and Changing Landscape of Cinema
Just In
Food stalls raided
The district Food Safety department on Wednesday released the enforcement team’s inspection report on the standard of stuff served by the food stalls in Dhenkanal during Laxmi Puja.
Dhenkanal: The district Food Safety department on Wednesday released the enforcement team’s inspection report on the standard of stuff served by the food stalls in Dhenkanal during Laxmi Puja.
According to official sources, the enforcement team, headed by District Food Safety Officer Lopamudra Naik, had conducted raids on about 360 food stalls and imposed fine on their owners. The team also destroyed food materials for mixing colours and serving adulterated items. In addition, the team destroyed stale food being served in the stalls during Laxmi Puja. Before Laxmi Puja, the Food Safety department had issued licence to 80 shopkeepers.
Lopamudra said many shops were raided to check the quality of food served to the Puja visitors. “We also promoted awareness on food safety rules and regulations among shopkeepers during Puja and after Puja,” the DFSO said.