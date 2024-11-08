Food stalls raided

Dhenkanal: The district Food Safety department on Wednesday released the enforcement team’s inspection report on the standard of stuff served by the food stalls in Dhenkanal during Laxmi Puja.

According to official sources, the enforcement team, headed by District Food Safety Officer Lopamudra Naik, had conducted raids on about 360 food stalls and imposed fine on their owners. The team also destroyed food materials for mixing colours and serving adulterated items. In addition, the team destroyed stale food being served in the stalls during Laxmi Puja. Before Laxmi Puja, the Food Safety department had issued licence to 80 shopkeepers.

Lopamudra said many shops were raided to check the quality of food served to the Puja visitors. “We also promoted awareness on food safety rules and regulations among shopkeepers during Puja and after Puja,” the DFSO said.