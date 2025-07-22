For Education: Third Phase Counseling Result Declared

Lucknow: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially announced the seat allotment results for the third phase of admission counseling for the academic year 2025. Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Singh confirmed that out of 49,066 candidates who completed the course and institute preference process, 23,647 have received allotments.

The Council's guidelines say that all seats allotted in this phase will be automatically frozen. Candidates must complete the seat acceptance formalities by depositing Rs 3250 online through their official login between July 22 and July 24, 2025. Following payment, candidates are required to visit the designated support centers across the state to complete the record verification process before 6 PM on July 25, 2025.

Candidates who secured seats during the first, second, or third counseling phases and wish to withdraw for any reason may do so on July 26, 2025.

Singh urged all selected candidates to adhere strictly to the schedule to ensure a smooth and timely admission process. He emphasized that all official admission-related details, guidelines, and updates are available exclusively on the Council’s website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates are advised to rely solely on the Council’s portal or verified news sources for accurate information.

The announcement marks a significant step forward in the technical and vocational education pathway for thousands of students across Uttar Pradesh.