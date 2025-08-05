Force Motors launches AI-driven fleet intelligence analytics platform

Mumbai: Pune-based automaker Force Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of a new connected vehicle platform for AI-driven fleet intelligence and predictive analytics, and said the new offering will come as a standard feature across all its commercial vehicles besides as a certified aftermarket solution through authorized dealerships.

Developed in collaboration with Intangles and built on a secure, cloud-native architecture, the iPulse platform provides intuitive access to live and historical vehicle intelligence, with insights available across mobile and desktop environments.

From driver behaviour and fuel efficiency to system health and performance benchmarks, the platform offers a unified operational view that helps fleet managers detect inefficiencies, enforce best practices, and optimize total cost of ownership, Force Motors said.

Available through the company's extensive dealership network of over 300 touchpoints, with field deployment and support facilitated by both Force Motors and Intangles' integrated service teams, the flagship offering under Project DigiForce, Force goes beyond a digital upgrade, representing a foundational shift in how vehicle performance, health, and operational behaviours are understood and managed, the company said.

The platform continuously ingests and interprets high-resolution vehicular data to power predictive insights, enabling early detection of performance degradation and preemptive identification of component failure, it said.

"The platform brings in transparency, improves efficiency, and ensures safety across operations, thereby equipping our customers with complete control over their fleet operations. We are confident that this new initiative will be well appreciated by both our customers as well as our partners and help take us another step forward in delivering our promise of customer delight," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director at Force Motors.

The company said the system performs root-cause analysis across key subsystems, including engine, powertrain, electrical and thermal systems, allowing for proactive interventions that prevent escalation and unplanned downtime. Its ability to distinguish between surface-level symptoms and systemic issues empowers fleet operators to act precisely, not reactively.

The company said it has also established a dedicated Intelligence Command Center at its Pune headquarters for remote vehicle monitoring, alert management, and expert-guided resolutions along with a 24/7 support infrastructure, for delivering timely assistance and issue resolution across India's dynamic fleet landscape.

"Our goal is to complement Force Motors' product strength with advanced diagnostics and predictive AI that enhance system-level visibility, improve maintenance planning, and enable more confident, data-backed decision-making across the vehicle lifecycle. Partnering with Force Motors is an opportunity to bring high-impact technology into the hands of operators who face real-world challenges every day," said Anup Patil, CEO of Intangles.