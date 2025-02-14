Foreign tourists from 50 countries experience essence of Sanatan Dharma

Mahakumbh Nagar: Representatives from Ghana met with Agni Akhara Secretary Mahamandaleshwar Sampurnanand during the ongoing Maha Kumbh-2025.

It was not just the representation from Ghana but foreigners from different countries have been arriving in large numbers at the Maha Kumbh.

Earlier, the focus was mostly on the mysterious lives of the Naga Sadhus. However, this time, they are also exploring cleanliness, traffic management, and overall event organisation. More foreign tourists than ever have attended the fair, gaining firsthand experience of Indian culture. This shows their increased interest in Sanatan Dharma.

According to Agni Akhara Secretary Mahamandaleshwar Sampurnanand, numerous foreign tourists from various countries have come to Prayagraj this time. They have gained insights into the distinctions between a celibate life and a householder. He said on Thursday, “Foreign tourists are not only here to observe the lives of Naga Sadhus; they are delving into the arrangements of Mahakumbh and exploring Sanatan culture in depth”.

Praise poured in for Sanatan Culture from Ghanaian representatives Jitendra Singh Negi, representing the High Commission in Ghana, who shared that his ancestors emigrated from India to Ghana. This is his first visit to Prayagraj, and he has gained remarkable insights into Sanatan Dharma. He said, “We met Guruji (Agni Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Sampurnanand Ji) for the first time and uncovered the profoundness of Sanatan Dharma. Sixteen other representatives accompanied me, all eager to learn more about Indian culture.”

In a similar vein, foreign tourist Ankita Upadhyay remarked, “We saw and experienced much more than we had anticipated about Mahakumbh.

The organisation of the event and the spiritual energy of the confluence provided us with a new and enriching experience.” According to the administration, tourists from over 50 countries have already visited Mahakumbh in 2025, and a large influx of foreign tourists is expected in the near future.