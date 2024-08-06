Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Safely Arrives In India Amid Tight Security

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina departed for India on Monday evening, with security agencies ensuring her safe flight to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

Hasina traveled in a C-130J transport aircraft, call sign AJAX, which was observed flying near the Indian border at low altitude around 3 pm. Indian radar closely monitored the aircraft as it entered Indian airspace and flew over Kolkata, aware of its distinguished passenger.

Indian Air Force personnel also deployed two Rafale fighter jets to assist the flight if needed, top defense sources informed India Today TV. "India started monitoring the C-130 Aircraft with call sign AJAX1431, approximately 10 km from the Indian border with Bangladesh, heading towards Delhi. The Bangladesh Air Force plane crossed Patna around 4 pm and approached the UP-Bihar border," they said.

Meanwhile, high-level Indian security officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, intelligence agency chiefs, and Integrated Defence Staff chief Lt Gen JO Matthew, convened to assess the situation.

The aircraft safely landed at Hindon airbase around 5:45 pm, where NSA Doval welcomed Hasina. She discussed the current situation in Bangladesh and her future plans with Doval. Subsequently, NSA Doval briefed the Cabinet Committee on Security, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister N Sitharaman.