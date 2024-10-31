Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

Live
In a significant setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, three-time MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday.
This switch marks a major political development, especially as it comes only four months after the AAP's sitting MLA from Chhatarpur, Kartar Singh Tanwar, left the party to join the BJP.
Brahm Singh Tanwar, a prominent leader and former BJP candidate from the Chhatarpur constituency, joined the AAP along with his associates at the party's headquarters.
The AAP's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, welcomed Brahm Singh Tanwar into the party, highlighting his decades-long contribution to Delhi's politics.
Announcing the induction at a press conference, former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "Brahm Singh Tanwar, a respected figure in Delhi's politics, has joined the AAP today. He has represented Chhatarpur and Mehrauli as an MLA and has served the people of Delhi for nearly 50 years, both in power and in the Opposition. His role in Delhi's development is commendable. Today, he has left the BJP and joined AAP."
Explaining his decision, Tanwar expressed admiration for Kejriwal's leadership and commitment to public service, pledging his own dedication to the AAP's mission of serving Delhiites.
"I was fed up with certain people," Tanwar told IANS, adding that he felt a change was necessary. "When I realised I couldn't achieve my goals from that platform, I decided to pursue them from here."
Though Tanwar did not name specific individuals or detail his reasons for leaving, he conveyed dissatisfaction with the work of certain BJP colleagues, explaining, "I decided, rather than engage in conflict, I would simply change my path."
Tanwar, expressing a strong desire to serve his community, affirmed his intention to contest in the upcoming elections.
"I have to serve my region. If it can't happen from that platform, then I'll do it from this one," he added.