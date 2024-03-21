Former cop Lalbiakzama named Congress candidate for Mizoram LS seat

Aizawl: The Congress on Thursday nominated former Mizoram Police official Lalbiakzama as the party's candidate for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

State Congress chief, Lal Thanzara, announcing the name of Lalbiakzama, said that protection, preservation, and development of traditional Mizo culture and religion would be the party's main focus during the election campaign.

The Congress would formally launch its campaign on March 28 as the northeastern state’s lone seat would go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

A retired Mizoram Police Service officer and former state Home Secretary, Lalbiakzama, 64, said that he would do his best for the welfare of Mizoram and its people if elected.

Having been part of the UN mission in Bosnia and Kosovo, he retired from service in 2020 and joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls last year.

The ruling Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Mizo National Front (MNF) are the main contenders for the seat.

The ZPM, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time, has fielded entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, a newcomer in politics, and the People's Conference has chosen Mizo singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi.

MNF’s C. Lalrosanga is the sitting MP but is unwilling to contest again, forcing the party to choose a fresh candidate.

The leaders of the Congress and the MNF held inconclusive talks to put up a joint fight in the parliamentary elections.

The BJP is also likely to announce its candidate soon.

Neither the MNF nor the ZPM have electoral and political relations with the BJP in Mizoram though the former is a part of the NDA at the national level.