Live
- 'Zindagi Badi Honi Chahiye, Lambi Nahin', Delhi HC judge quotes 'Anand' dialogue in farewell speech
- Science and Technology Department to felicitate ISRO scientists: Minister Bose Raju
- Pakistan stocks plunge amid economic turmoil
- PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa
- G20 Summit: Delhi Police to conduct full dress rehearsal on weekend, traffic likely to be hit
- EC to speed up printing of EPIC
- BJP has hurt sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country by reducing Shivlings into mere fountains in Delhi says Durgesh Pathak
- Raje's religious tour ahead of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' triggers speculation in Rajasthan
- Maharashtra horror: Dalit widow beaten on road for seeking return of Rs 2K
- German actress Suzanne Bernert explores Hyderabad's temples
Just In
Former Delhi High Court Justice Jayant Nath becomes acting DERC chairman
Justice (retired) Jayant Nath assumed the role of acting Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday. Power Minister Atishi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice (retired) Nath.
New Delhi: Justice (retired) Jayant Nath assumed the role of acting Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday. Power Minister Atishi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice (retired) Nath.
CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated him through a tweet, saying, "I wholeheartedly welcome Justice (retired) Jayant Nath as the new Chairman of DERC. Electricity is a very important sector, and we are making our best efforts to make improvements. I assure full support from my government."
Power Minister Atishi said that with the experience of retired Justice Jayant Nath, our government is ready to enhance and improve Delhi's electricity department.
It is to be noted that the term of former DERC Chairman and retired Justice Shabihul Hussain ended on January 9, 2023. The position of DERC Chairman was vacant after that. After a gap of around 8 months, retired Justice Jayant Nath is taking charge of this position. The appointment of the new chairman at DERC will expedite the work of the people of Delhi.
Due to the inability of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor to reach a consensus on a name for the position of Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), the Supreme Court nominated retired Justice Jayant Nath for this position.