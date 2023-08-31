Former Delhi High Court Justice Jayant Nath becomes acting DERC chairman

New Delhi: Justice (retired) Jayant Nath assumed the role of acting Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday. Power Minister Atishi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice (retired) Nath.

CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated him through a tweet, saying, "I wholeheartedly welcome Justice (retired) Jayant Nath as the new Chairman of DERC. Electricity is a very important sector, and we are making our best efforts to make improvements. I assure full support from my government."

Power Minister Atishi said that with the experience of retired Justice Jayant Nath, our government is ready to enhance and improve Delhi's electricity department.

It is to be noted that the term of former DERC Chairman and retired Justice Shabihul Hussain ended on January 9, 2023. The position of DERC Chairman was vacant after that. After a gap of around 8 months, retired Justice Jayant Nath is taking charge of this position. The appointment of the new chairman at DERC will expedite the work of the people of Delhi.

Due to the inability of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor to reach a consensus on a name for the position of Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), the Supreme Court nominated retired Justice Jayant Nath for this position.
















