Former Flipkart Employee Masterminds Rs 21 Lakh Heist At Gunpoint: Accomplices Arrested

Two individuals were apprehended by Gohana police in connection with a robbery at the Flipkart office in Sonipat, Haryana, where Rs 21 lakh was stolen at gunpoint on October 16. The primary culprit, identified as Sumit, was a former employee recently terminated by Flipkart. Sumit collaborated with his partners, Anil Tiger and Sandeep, to carry out the robbery.



The police, led by Gohana Deputy Commissioner Bharti Dabas, disclosed that Sumit strategically planned the heist, exploiting his knowledge of increased cash flow during the Diwali season. The robbery was executed using a toy pistol to intimidate individuals present at the office. While the incident occurred on October 16, the arrest of Sumit and Anil took place a month later, following an intensive investigation.

During the probe, officials recovered Rs 6.3 lakhs, a car, a toy pistol, and an ax from the possession of the arrested individuals. The search for the third suspect, Sandeep, is ongoing. As the investigation continues, efforts are being made to determine the whereabouts of the remaining stolen money.