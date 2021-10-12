Former IAS Amit Khare becomes PM Modi's advisor

New Delhi: IAS officer Amit Khare, who held the post of Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources and Information and Broadcasting, on Tuesday appointed as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amit Khare, a 1985 batch IAS officer, had retired from the post of Higher Education Secretary on 30 September. The Information about his appointment has been given in an order of the government.

According to the information given in the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare as an advisor to PM Modi. He will work as an advisor in the PMO. His rank and scale will be at par with that of any other Secretary to the Government of India.His job will be on contract basis. Apart from this, all the rules of the government regarding re-employment will be applicable to him.

At present, he has been given appointment for two years or till some further orders. Perhaps it can be extended later. Amit Khare has been included in the bureaucrats close to PM Narendra Modi. He has also been considered an important contribution in drafting the new education policy implemented in the country this year. Apart from this, he has also played an important role in setting rules regarding digital media.

Amit Khare has been known for taking candid decisions and working with transparency. He is one of the few secretaries who have simultaneously handled the affairs of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. From this it can be understood that to what extent PM Narendra Modi trusts him.