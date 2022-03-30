Former Journalist Who Turned Terrorist Was One Among Two Terrorist Encountered In Srinagar

Early Wednesday morning, security personnel in Srinagar's Rainawari region killed two terrorists during an encounter. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a former journalist who ran the web news portal 'Valley News Service' in Anantnag, was one among the terrorists who was encountered within the operation.



In August of last year, Bhat decided to hitch the terrorist ranks of Lashkar-e-Taiba and was classified as a 'C' on the J&K police's terrorists' list. According to police, he has already been charged with two terror-related offences. While, Hilal Ahmad Rahm, a Bijbehara resident, was named as another terrorist slain within the incident. Hilal was also a terrorist classified as a 'C'.

The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police stated that "One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media: IGP Kashmir," reported The Hindustan Times.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the involvement of a former journalist in terror acts, suggests a clear example of media exploitation. Both, according to Kumar, were implicated in a number of recent terror activities, including the killing of civilians.

As per the J&K police, incriminating evidence like guns and ammunition were discovered from the encounter scene. Jammu & Kashmir police and the CRPF, both collaborated together on the operation.