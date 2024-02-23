Live
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: WPL 2024 Opener Showdown!
- Microsoft Introduces Generative Erase for Windows Photos App
- PCOS diet: List of optimal food choices for managing symptoms
- Waltair Division celebrates 68th Railway Week
- Ganta accuses YSRCP of misusing public funds
- Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024 with Special Offers: Watch Films like "Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Fighter" for Rs 99 at PVR and INOX This Friday.
- Humane's AI Pin: Delayed Arrival, Offers Free Service
- VP emphasises on safe maritime routes for trade and commerce
- Article 370 Movie Twitter Review and Live Updates: Starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani's powerful political film.
- Youth opting for theatre as career need encouragement
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi Passes Away
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi has passed away after suffering a brain stroke. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Manohar Joshi served as the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004. He also held responsibilities as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999.
