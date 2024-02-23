  • Menu
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi Passes Away

Highlights

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi has passed away after suffering a brain stroke. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Manohar Joshi...

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi has passed away after suffering a brain stroke. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Manohar Joshi served as the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004. He also held responsibilities as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999.

