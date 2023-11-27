Former Odisha Chief Minister's Private Secretary VK Pandian Joins BJD, Sparks Political Buzz

Putting an end to days of speculation, VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat who served as the private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, officially joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday. This significant development unfolded at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar, where Pandian formally joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Patnaik and other BJD leaders.



The move followed Pandian's voluntary retirement from the Indian Civil Services on October 23, a decision approved by the Centre. Subsequently, he assumed the role of chairman for 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and 'Nabin Odisha' in the Odisha government.

Amid speculations in Odisha's political circles regarding Pandian's potential entry into politics after his retirement, the formal induction into the BJD holds importance for the party, especially in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year. The BJD has been actively reinforcing its organizational units across various constituencies in Odisha to sustain its electoral success. Pandian, a 2000-batch IAS officer hailing from Tamil Nadu, embarked on his career as a Dharmagarh sub-collector and later served as the collector of several districts. Joining the Chief Minister's Office in 2011, he held the position of private secretary to the Chief Minister for the past 12 years.

Pandian's entry into the BJD has not been without controversy. During his tenure as the 5T Secretary and Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, he faced criticism from the Opposition, accused of engaging in political activities while in civil service. Earlier this year, he attracted scrutiny for extensive tours and addressing large public meetings in various districts of the state. The move to join the BJD marks a new chapter in Pandian's career and adds a noteworthy dimension to the political landscape in Odisha.