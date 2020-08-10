X
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent a brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said.

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent a brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said.

Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital," sources told PTI.

"He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said.

Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today."

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

