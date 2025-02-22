Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das appointed top aide to PM Modi

Live
New Delhi : Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Saturday.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired) (TN:80) as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes the office. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the Union Cabinet's Appointments Committee Secretary Manisha Saxena said in a statement.
Das, a former IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre who has served as Union Revenue Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary, will join the present Principal Secretary to the PM, Dr P.K. Mishra, in the high-profile post.
After his stint in the Finance Ministry, Das also served as India's Sherpa to the G20 from November 2017 to December 2018.
Appointed the 25th Governor of the RBI in December 2018, he held office till December 10, 2024, when he handed over the charge to former Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer.