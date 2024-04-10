Live
Fortune Teller Arrested For Parrot Predictions In Tamil Nadu
- A fortune teller in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, along with his brother, was briefly arrested by the District Forest Police for keeping parrots in captivity.
- Their arrest followed a viral video showing the fortune teller predicting a political candidate's victory using the parrots, raising concerns over wildlife protection laws.
In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, a fortune teller named Selvaraj found himself briefly in the custody of the District Forest Police for the alleged offense of keeping parrots in captivity. This action was prompted by a widely circulated video on the internet, which depicted Selvaraj making predictions about the electoral victory of Thangar Bachan, a candidate from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party in the Cuddalore constituency.
Accompanying Selvaraj in his arrest was his brother.
The video captured Bachan seeking Selvaraj's prediction regarding his potential triumph in the upcoming elections. Following the fortune teller's guidance, a parrot emerged from its cage and selected cards bearing images of the deity that Bachan had worshipped earlier that day. Subsequently, Selvaraj confidently proclaimed Bachan's impending victory in the polls.
Delighted by the forecast, the PMK candidate even offered a banana to the parrot.
However, as the video garnered widespread attention, the forest police intervened and apprehended both the fortune teller and his brother for the offense of confining the parrots. Subsequently, they were released with a warning.
The legality of their actions was called into question under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), which prohibits the caging of birds as they are classified as wild animals and thus protected by law.