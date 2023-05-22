Live
Four dead as boat capsizes in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): At least four people were drowned as a boat with 30 people, mostly women and children, capsized in river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday morning, officials said.
Several families had gathered at Maldepur ghat in Maldepur area to perform 'mundan' (ritual head tonsuring) of their children. The boat is said to have capsized due to overloading.
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the accident occurred possibly due to malfunction in the engine of the boat.
He said that the incident would be probed because the boatman is absconding.
According to reports, there were more than 30 persons on board the boat when it capsized, apparently due to overcrowding.
Sources also said that people were on their way to a local fair when the incident took place.
Rescue operations were launched with the help of locals and local boatmen also helped in rescuing the passengers.