Live
- BRS moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Car-like symbols in elections
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in skill development case, asks CID for counter
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - UTI AMC
- Karnataka Forms Expert Committee To Develop State Education Policy, Replacing National Education Policy
- UPI painful for ecosystem, says Mastercard CFO
- Police Encounter In Chennai Claims Lives Of Two Gangsters Linked To AIADMK Functionary's Murder
- Singapore Airlines to operate more flights
- Four killed, 30 injured as 23 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar
- Anantapur: Kalava accuses police of political bias in filing cases
- Taxi Driver's Tragic Death Near Delhi Airport Sparks Concerns
Just In
Four killed, 30 injured as 23 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar
Patna: The Railways on Thursday confirmed that four passengers have died and 30 others injured in the derailment of the North East Express train in...
Patna: The Railways on Thursday confirmed that four passengers have died and 30 others injured in the derailment of the North East Express train in Bihra's Buxar district.
The East Central Railway CPRO Virendra Kumar said, “The North East Express was derailed at Raghunathpur railway station at 9.53 pm on Wednesday wherein 4 persons were killed and 30 injured. Five of the injured persons have critical conditions and are admitted to the hospitals of Buxar and Patna. A total of 23 coaches were derailed in this mishap,” Kumar said.
“The Indian Railways has given Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family members of deceased, and injured persons were given Rs 50,000 each,” Kumar said.
“We have arranged a special train from Raghunathpur for the passengers. Besides, we have issued helpline numbers at Patna, Danapur Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Barauni, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, Rangia, Kamakhya and Guwahati,” he said.
Following the accident, East Central Railway GM Tarun Prakash, Danapur DRM Jayant Kumar Chaudhary and other officers reached Raghunathpur to take control of the situation. The technical teams initiated investigation of the mishap.
“Our technical team started the investigation to ascertain the actual reason for the derailment. An expert committee is formed for the purpose,” Tarun Prakash said.