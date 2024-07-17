Four Leaders From Ajit Pawar's NCP Resign, Set To Join Sharad Pawar Faction

In a significant blow to Ajit Pawar's leadership of the NCP, four prominent leaders from the party's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit have resigned and are expected to join the Sharad Pawar faction soon. This development follows the NCP's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and comes just months before the Maharashtra Assembly polls.



Ajit Gavahane, the chief of NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, Yash Sane, the head of the Pimpri-Chinchwad students' wing, and former corporators Rahul Bhosale and Pankaj Bhalekar have all submitted their resignations to Ajit Pawar.

Sources indicate that Ajit Gavahane stepped down after failing to secure a ticket for the Bhosari Assembly seat, which has been held by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge for the past two terms.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has long been a stronghold for the NCP. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes the NCP, surprised the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra by winning 30 out of 48 seats. However, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP managed to win only one seat, Raigad, while the Sharad Pawar faction secured eight seats.

The resignations come amid rumors that some leaders from the Ajit Pawar camp are considering rejoining the Sharad Pawar faction. Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar claimed that some MLAs from the breakaway NCP faction had met with his party's senior leader, Jayant Patil.

There is also speculation that Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal may leave Ajit Pawar's camp. Last month, a senior leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, met with Bhujbal. Sources suggest Bhujbal is displeased with Ajit Pawar's decision to nominate his wife, Sunetra, to the Rajya Sabha after her defeat in the Baramati Lok Sabha election to Supriya Sule. Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, was hoping for the Rajya Sabha seat and a subsequent Union Ministry position.