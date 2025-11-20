Frame national policy, uniform rules on organ transplantation: SC tells Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a slew of directions to the Centre to frame a national policy and uniform rules in consultation with States to ensure a transparent, and efficient system for organ donation and allocation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the directions on a PIL filed by the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation.

The CJI, in its order, requested the Centre to persuade Andhra Pradesh to adopt the 2011 amendments to the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.

It also directed that states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur, which have not yet adopted the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, to do so expeditiously, stressing the "importance of the issue.

The bench asked the Centre to develop a national policy with "model allocation criteria" for organ transplants.

This policy must address and mitigate issues of gender and caste bias and establish "uniform criteria for donors across the country" to end the state-wise discrepancies.

Noting that states like Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep lack a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTO), the bench asked the Centre to constitute these bodies under the National Organ Transplantation Programme after consulting the states.

On the issue of saving live donors from “exploitation”, it asked the Centre to evolve guidelines for the welfare of live donors, ensuring they are cared for post-donation and to prevent their commercialisation and exploitation.