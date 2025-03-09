Fraud, lies: Atishi slams BJP over delay in Mahila Samridhi Yojana implementation

New Delhi: AAP MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday criticised the BJP-led government in Delhi for failing to implement the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, accusing the party of misleading voters with "lies" and "fraud" to win elections.

The criticism came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the scheme, which aims to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women. The scheme, branded as "Modi ki Guarantee," was passed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta on Saturday.

The scheme is designed to benefit 15-20 lakh women between the ages of 18 and 60 from families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, particularly those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) sections.

According to the eligibility criteria, beneficiaries must have been residents of Delhi for the past five years and possess a bank account linked to their Aadhaar number.

Beneficiaries are expected to register online, with a software system ensuring multi-level verification to prevent fraudulent claims, similar to the Union government's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme.

However, Atishi lashed out at the BJP government, claiming that despite the March 8 deadline set by the party, no money had been credited to beneficiaries' accounts, nor had any registration process commenced.

"Before the Delhi elections, PM Modi had promised the women of Delhi that on March 8, an amount of Rs 2,500 would be deposited in the accounts of all eligible women. He asked women to link their phone numbers to their bank accounts, assuring them they would receive a message confirming the deposit. But what happened on March 8? Neither Rs 2,500 was credited nor was a registration website launched," Atishi said while speaking to IANS.

She further claimed that instead of fulfilling the promise, the BJP government merely formed a committee of four ministers.

"The women of Delhi know that forming a committee is often a tactic to delay schemes indefinitely. The committee will sit for years, but the promised money will never reach the beneficiaries," the former Delhi CM said.

Atishi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving the people of Delhi.

"It has been proved that PM Modi lied to the women of Delhi. The promise has turned out to be a fraud. After today, the people of Delhi -- and indeed the entire country -- will not trust 'Modi ki Guarantee.' People now know that he makes big promises before elections and backtracks afterwards," she added.