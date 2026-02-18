Galgotias University Controversy Over a robotic dog - Orion

Galgotias University got caught into a robodog controversy after exhibiting a robotic dog,named “Orion,” at the AI Summit robodog presentation in New Delhi. This controversy sparked debates over its origin and authenticity after critics pointed out that the robodog was actually a Chinese-made Unitree model.

This issue has been quickly escalated into robodog backlash news where many are accusing the university of misrepresenting imported technology as its own innovation. The videos of the Chinese Robodog AI Summit presentation went viral, fueling debates about authenticity and transparency in academic showcases. It has been reported that Galgotias were asked to vacate its stall at the summit, though the university denied receiving any such official communication.

The Galgotia University has issued a clarification statement, emphasizing that they had “never claimed” to have built the robodog. As per the Galgotias clarification statement, this device was procured from China with the aim of inspiring students and encouraging robotics innovation in India. The university mentioned that the purpose of showcasing the “Orion” was to highlight global advancements in robotics rather than mislead the audience.

This incident has become a top highlight in the AI conference latest news, raising questions about how universities present technology at public events. While the controversy has cast a shadow over the robot dog India summit, it also highlights the growing interest in robotics and AI technology collaborations. The India AI Summit may remember this as a cautionary tale, but it undeniably sparked conversations about transparency, innovation, and the future of India France partnership updates in technology.