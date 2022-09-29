Free ration scheme extended by 3 months

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday extended a free ration scheme that provided wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor people was extended for three months.

In a big boost to the Indian railways, the Union Cabinet has also approved a proposal for the re-development of three major railway stations - New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT, Mumbai. The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore. Union minister Anurag Thakur announced that the Central Cabinet has decided to extend PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme for the next three months.

The free ration scheme will be extended at a cost of over Rs 44,700 crore. The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was set to end on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022.