Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 2 killed

After a lull of several weeks, two persons were killed on Saturday in fresh incidents of violence during a heavy exchange of firing at the tri-junction of Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, the police said.
Imphal: After a lull of several weeks, two persons were killed on Saturday in fresh incidents of violence during a heavy exchange of firing at the tri-junction of Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, the police said.
An official in Imphal said that a huge contingent of security forces led by senior police officers have rushed to the trouble-torn areas where rival armed groups have engaged in intermittent heavy firing in the last two days.
After the security forces reached the areas, the cadres of the armed groups fled the areas, leaving behind the bodies.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
Tension remains high in the area surrounding the tri-junction of Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, and Imphal East.
Heavy exchanges of fire between different armed groups were also reported in the peripheral areas of Heirok of Thoubal and Tengnoupal districts, and also along Pallel of Kakching and Tengnoupal districts on Friday, injuring three village volunteers.
Villagers of Moirangpurel said that the fighting was provoked by a group who built bunkers close to their settlement to launch attacks on the village.