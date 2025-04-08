Friend stabs woman multiple times in full public view

New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was knifed several times by a man in full public view in the Kirbi Place bus stop area of southwest Delhi, a police officer said on Monday. The man, 20, later injured himself with the same knife, he said. The matter was reported to police around 9.30 pm Sunday by a passerby.

“The girl sustained serious injuries to her neck and the left side of the abdomen. A knife was recovered from the scene. Both were hospitalised and are under treatment,” the officer said.

On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, Amit, and the victim girl had been friends since last year and had had a fallout over some issue. “Both were admitted to DDU Hospital and are under treatment. A case under section 109(1) of the BNS has been registered against accused Amit at Delhi Cantt Police Station and investigation is under progress,” said the officer. Meanwhile, a video, purportedly of the incident, made rounds on social media.

The 45-second clip shows the man and the woman sitting on the road divider in a bloodied state and a crowd of passersby gathered around them.