From a single lamp lit in 1996, we touch 9.6 million lives annually: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday said he was proud of his wife Dr Priti Adani’s keynote at the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) summit in Hong Kong, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to empower millions of lives.

Addressing a packed audience, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, delivered a stirring call for philanthropy to move beyond charity and become a collaborative mission rooted in responsibility.

“Proud of Priti’s keynote at the AVPN Global Conference 2025. From a single lamp lit in 1996 to 9.6 million lives touched annually, our journey is a testimony that if you sow in faith, wait for the rains, and nurture hope, impact inevitably follows. Together, we keep building!” said Gautam Adani in a post on X social media platform.

At the Hong Kong summit, Dr Priti Adani reflected on her personal journey from being a young dentist in Ahmedabad to giving up her profession to support her husband Gautam Adani’s vision of nation-building.

She recalled his conviction that the true worth of development lay not in what was constructed but in what was sustained -- schools, hospitals, and livelihoods that uplift communities. That conviction, she said, shaped the creation of the Adani Foundation in 1996, which has since grown into one of India’s largest social impact organisations, backed by a $7 billion family pledge to philanthropy.

The Foundation now works across education, healthcare and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, community infrastructure, and climate action, reaching 7,000 villages and over 9.6 million people.

Yet, as she stressed, the Foundation’s true measure of success is not in numbers but in the stories behind them.

Real change, she argued, lies in becoming co-builders rather than mere donors, in ensuring that every contribution is part of a larger partnership with governments, businesses, and communities.

It lies in transforming beneficiaries into multipliers who can spread the impact further. And it lies in uniting skills with values so that growth is not only about opportunity but also about purpose, she noted.