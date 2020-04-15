From Chyawanprash to herbs, Ayush Min issues guidelines on immunity boost

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday issued self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health, amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The ministry recommended that it will be good to take preventive measures which boost immunity as there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now.

As a part of his 7-point appeal to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also advised everyone to follow the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of AYUSH to help everyone build their immunity and fight against the pandemic.

The guidelines are based on measures, recommended by eminent Vaidyas from across the Country as they may possibly boost an individual's immunity against infections.

The Ministry said that the recommendations are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications. The key recommendations are: drinking warm water throughout the day and practising Yogasana, Pranaayama and meditation daily for at least 30 minutes.

The Ministry advised having 'Chyawanprash' in the morning and 'golden milk' (milk with turmeric) daily. "Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyawanprash" suggested the Ministry.

It stressed taking herbal tea or decoction ('kadha') made from Tulsi (basil), dalchini (cinnamon), kalimirch (black pepper), shunthi (dry ginger) and munakka (raisin) once or twice a day, with jaggery or fresh lemon juice in it for better taste.

The ministry also suggested oil therapies such as application of sesame oil or coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils. The ministry suggested that steam inhalation with fresh 'pudina' (mint) leaves or 'ajwain' (caraway seeds) can be practised once a day to help during dry cough and sore throat and 'lavang' (clove) powder mixed with natural sugar or honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

"These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if the symptoms persist," said the ministry, adding "These measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual's convenience".

The advisory does not claim to be treatment for COVID 19.