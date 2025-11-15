From margins to mainstream: How PM Modi’s govt embraced tribal renaissance

For centuries, India’s tribal freedom fighters remained on the periphery of national memory, their courage overshadowed by mainstream narratives of the independence struggle. However, the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embarked on rewriting this story through commemorations, memorials, family engagements and development missions and tribal heroes have moved from forgotten footnotes to celebrated icons of India’s heritage and progress.

Honouring tribal history

One of the most symbolic steps was the declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the legendary leader of the Ulgulan movement. What began as a single day of remembrance has expanded into Janjatiya Gaurav Week, celebrated with nationwide cultural programmes, exhibitions and educational activities. In 2023, the government also marked the 500th birth centenary of Rani Durgavati, underscoring the role of tribal women in India’s freedom struggle.

Modi has consistently tied these commemorations to sites of resistance. On Hul Diwas, he honoured Santhal leaders ‘Sidho–Kanho’, ‘Chand–Bhairav’ and ‘Phulo–Jhano’. In Rajasthan’s Banswara, he attended the Mangarh Dhamki Gaurav Gatha, commemorating Govind Guru and other tribal martyrs. He became the first Prime Minister to visit Birsa Munda’s birthplace in Ulihatu, Jharkhand, paying floral tributes and embedding tribal heroism into the nation’s cultural consciousness.

Connecting with families

A defining feature adopted by Modi’s government has been direct engagement with descendants of tribal freedom fighters. He felicitated the families of Paika Rebellion heroes in Odisha, including Bakshi Jagabandhu and Rindo Majhi. He personally interacted with the descendants of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, ensuring their contributions are remembered. During Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary, families of Sidho and Kanho Murmu were honoured, reinforcing the idea that history is not just about monuments but living communities.

Memorials and public spaces

The government has also invested in memorials and museums to preserve tribal legacies. Announced in Modi’s 2016 Independence Day address, the Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum plan approved 11 museums across 10 states. So far, three have been inaugurated, including the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Museum in Ranchi and the Badal Bhoi Museum in Chhindwara. A digital museum in Raipur, named after Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, offers interactive stories and artefacts for citizens nationwide.

Public spaces, too, reflect this legacy. The Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal honours the Gond queen, while Tantya Bhil University commemorates Bhil warriors. Statues of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh and Birsa Munda in Ranchi immortalize their resistance. These initiatives transform remembrance into a living landscape of heritage.

Books, comics and symbolic tributes

To ensure tribal stories reach younger generations, the government has launched creative projects. The Aadi Shaurya e-book chronicles 150 years of tribal resistance, while the Inspiring Tribal Heritage of India coffee-table book celebrates art and culture. A comic anthology with Amar Chitra Katha narrates the lives of 20 tribal heroes. Symbolic tributes include commemorative coins and stamps marking the Paika Rebellion, Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary, and Rani Gaidinliu’s resistance.

From survival to success: Tribal development

Beyond remembrance, Modi’s tenure has seen a transformation in tribal welfare. In 2014, tribal development operated within a modest framework. Today, 42 ministries contribute to the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST), with spending rising fivefold to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2024–25. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ budget alone has tripled to Rs 13,000 crore.

Flagship programs like PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PM JUGA) and PM JANMAN target tribal-majority villages and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Together, they have delivered pucca houses, hostels, mobile medical units, piped water, electricity, and Anganwadi centres to thousands of communities. The SEED Scheme has uplifted De-notified and Nomadic Tribes, benefiting over 53,000 people.

Education has been a cornerstone. From just 119 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 2013–14, India now has 479 EMRS serving 1.38 lakh students. Scholarships worth Rs 22,000 crore have supported nearly 30 lakh tribal students annually, turning aspirations into achievements.

On the Healthcare front, too, steps have been taken to advance. The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission has conducted over 6.47 crore screenings. Mobile medical units and targeted women’s health campaigns have brought dignity and preventive care to remote areas.

Livelihoods have flourished through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, benefiting 12.8 lakh individuals and empowering women entrepreneurs. TRIFED markets over 13,000 tribal products, while NSTFDC loans have supported tribal businesses. Startups under the Dharti Aaba TribePreneur initiative are redefining tribal enterprise, from eco-tourism to organic wellness.

Under PM Modi, tribal freedom fighters have moved from the margins to the mainstream, their stories celebrated through memorials, books, and symbolic tributes. Simultaneously, tribal communities have witnessed unprecedented development in housing, education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. What was once India’s “forgotten frontier” has become a vibrant engine of growth and pride. The tribal renaissance is not just about remembering heroes—it is about ensuring their descendants live with dignity, opportunity, and justice.