Fulfilled vow on women empowerment: PM

Thrissur (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and Left parties, alleging that they had delayed the Women's Reservation Bill, whereas the BJP had ensured the passage of the quota legislation that would empower women.

In a fiery speech at a women's convention organised by the BJP in central Kerala, Modi also launched a scathing attack on the INDIA alliance, alleging that it is impeding the growth and progress of the state. With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, he confidently declared that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would emerge victorious in Kerala. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law, the PM said, emphasising that he has fulfilled his commitment to the cause of women empowerment.

"Regrettably, after independence, the Leftist Congress government undermined the strength of our women," the PM alleged. "The Congress and other parties delayed the reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law. Modi has fulfilled his commitment," he said.

Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he also said there is a buzz around "Modi's guarantee", apparently referring to the Centre's developmental initiatives. The Prime Minister also said he guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it honestly.

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that Kerala recognises the BJP as the party capable of amplifying its development, dismissing the support that the Left parties and Congress-led alliances could garner. He accused the INDIA Alliance of hindering the state's growth, attributing India's overall dynamic development to the alliance's alleged dislike for him. "BJP will defeat the INDIA Alliance in Kerala," Modi said, underscoring the party's commitment to overcoming the perceived obstacles posed by the alliance.

The Prime Minister insisted that the state's advancement hinges on aligning with the BJP, urging the electorate to choose development over what he portrayed as a hindrance to progress.