G-23 never demanded Congress prez outside Gandhi family

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president, Kamal Nath on Thursday claimed that dissidents of 'G-23' group only demanded organisational polls in the party and never demanded a leader outside Gandhi family to head the party.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, who is very close to Gandhi family, made a statement on G-23 group to the press probably for the first time. Nath made this statement during a press conference at his home at Shyamla Hills in Bhopal on Thursday.

He said that their (G-23 group) demand of organisational polls has been met as elections will be held within three months. He said that all Congress leaders, who are in G-23 group, are his friends with whom he has worked for the party for several years.

Replying to demand of Congress president outside Gandhi family, Nath said, "This G-23 group is very close to me. They have been my colleagues for years. They have never made any such demand. In fact, all their demands have already been met. The party elections are going to be held."

Nath further stated that they have asked for party elections and they are going to be held. "Polls can't be held without membership, so that process is also going on and elections will be held in the next three months," he added.

The veteran Congress leader also said that those sitting in cities like Delhi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Bangalore and talking about the country do not understand towns and villages.

The G-23 leaders, who are seeking organisational reforms, had held meetings earlier this month following Congress' dismal performance in the Assembly elections in five states.

Meanwhile, Nath targeted the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh over rising inflation. "Milk is getting costlier while liquor is becoming cheaper. Rising petrol and diesel prices have a spiralling effect on the prices of edible items including milk, vegetables, medicines and other items of daily need," he said.

He said that PM Modi used to say big things about inflation in 2013-14 and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to ride bicycle in protest against fuel price rise during the UPA government, but now they are silent. (IANS)