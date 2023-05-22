Live
G20 Summit To Start In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Today
Highlights
- The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held in Srinagar on Monday.
- The G20 summit sessions in Srinagar, which promote the tourism and business sectors in Kashmir, are also eagerly anticipated by the people of Kashmir.
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held in Srinagar on Monday. All necessary preparations have been made, and security has been tightened up because this would be the first significant international event since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked in 2019. The G20 summit sessions in Srinagar, which promote the tourism and business sectors in Kashmir, are also eagerly anticipated by the people of Kashmir.
Kashmir is covered by a three-tiered security grid for overhead surveillance drone monitoring during this three-day G20 Summit, from May 22–24. The National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are stationed surrounding the event, and the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police will be stationed at various locations to provide security protection and thwart any terrorist incidents.
The streets and city walls of Srinagar are embellished to welcome visitors. All stores and commercial establishments in Srinagar are open to welcome the G20 summit guest while there will be no restrictions on public movement. People from all industries welcome the delegates and think that the G20 summit would help Jammu and Kashmir flourish in all areas and expand the tourism industry globally, which will help the Union Territory's economy.
Meanwhile,Pakistan recently criticised India for making the "irresponsible move" of holding the G20 summit in Srinagar and some areas of Kashmir. The decision by New Delhi to hold the G20 Tourism Working Group conference in Kashmir has drawn severe criticism from Pakistan.
In response to Pakistan's objection, India stated that as G20 meetings are being planned across the entire nation, holding them in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is "natural" because these are inalienable parts of India.
