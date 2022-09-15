Gadkari calls for professionally managed Public transport system based on electricity in PPP mode

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that a professionally managed Public transport system based on electricity in public-private partnership mode will get a good response.

While saying that green Hydrogen is the future of mobility, the minister proposed setting an E-road from Delhi to Jaipur. He said alternate fuels, new technologies and innovations in the transport sector must be found for economic viability and sustainable development.

Addressing 'INSIGHT 2022: International Conference on Sustainable and Innovative Finance for Green and Healthy Transportation', the Minister said that capital investment is not an issue if there is a correct model to implement.

The Minister said that efforts should be made to discourage use of personal vehicles. Appreciating the London transport model, the Minister said that people want more comfort at a lower rate. He proposed use of card or QR code based entry-exit systems in place of physical ticket systems in the buses to prevent losses to the bus corporations and promote ease of travelling.

The Minister emphasised that with the coming of electric buses there will be reduction in pollution and also we will be able to reduce our import of diesel and crude oil. "We are trying to make an automobile industry of 15 lakh crore as this is the industry which has maximum employment potential, generating 4 crore jobs in the country and further, this industry has given maximum revenue to state and Central governments," he added.