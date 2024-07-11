Gajapati ADM collapses on stage, dies

Live
Just In
Berhampur: In a tragic incident, Birendra Kumar Das, Additional District Magistrate (Revenue) in Gajapati district, collapsed on the stage while singing a Jagannath ‘bhajan’ on Wednesday night.
He was immediately rushed to Paralakhemundi District Headquarters Hospital and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where the doctors declared him dead. He breathed his last at 1 am. It is suspected that the ADM died of a cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of his death will be known after post-mortem, said doctors.
This incident occurred when the administrative officers of Gajapati district were organising a get-together near Brundavan Palace in Paralakhemundi. The ADM was seen merrily singing the popular Bhikari Bal’s Jagannath ‘bhajan’ “Bhakata Bidura Saga Bhaja Dei Toshai Parila Mana” on the stage. He then suddenly became unstable, lost balance and slumped down on the floor of the stage.