Gang using ‘hypnosis’ to cheat women in Delhi markets busted

Three people were arrested for allegedly cheating women by using ‘hypnosis’ and deceiving them into giving up their valuables in Ranhola, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Laxman (50), his wife, and their daughter-in-law were allegedly involved in targeting women wearing gold ornaments in local markets.

“One of the female members would approach a woman, engage her in friendly conversation, and use deception and misdirection, often showing her a bundle of paper wrapped in cloth with a currency note on top to create the illusion of hidden wealth,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

While the victim was distracted, the gang would steal her jewellery and flee, he stated, adding that the gold would be sold later.

The trio was spotted acting suspiciously near the Sai Baba Mandir on Nala Road in Vikas Nagar on July 21. When the police team approached them, the suspects tried to flee but were overpowered. “During preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted to having duped a woman on July 17, and a case was registered on July 18 at the Ranhola Police Station,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to recover the stolen property and identify those who received the stolen goods.