Gangolli Fishing Harbour to be overhauled, Rs 22 crore earmarked for project: Minister Vaidya

Karnataka Minister of Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport Mankal S Vaidya on Sunday unveiled plans for the comprehensive development of Gangolli Fishing Harbour, earmarking a substantial sum of Rs 22 crore for the project.

Emphasising the importance of modernisation, he highlighted the imminent overhaul of essential facilities within the harbour premises. Addressing the media following the distribution of letters offering compensation to fishermen affected by a devastating fire last November, Vaidya confirmed that the necessary funds have been allocated and that the tendering procedures are set to commence shortly. ''This modernisation initiative encompasses the construction of sheds, undertaking of repairs and the provision of vital amenities, ultimately enhancing the utility of the harbour for our fishermen,'' he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the union government's stance, particularly regarding the provision of kerosene to 8,200 traditional boats across three coastal districts, the minister criticised the imposition of an 18 per cent GST on the state's procurement efforts. ''We stepped in to procure kerosene in support of traditional boat fishermen, only to face an additional financial burden due to the imposition of GST,'' he added.

Vaidya condemned the union government's push for the adoption of alternative energy sources, citing the impracticality in 8,200 traditional boat fishermen immediately transitioning to LPG or battery-operated systems. ''Change requires time, and our fishermen deserve the opportunity to adapt gradually,'' he noted.

The minister distributed letters offering Rs 10 lakh compensation each to eight boat owners whose vessels were destroyed in the Gangolli fire. Another boat owner whose craft sustained partial damage received a letter offering compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Fishermen who suffered losses to their fishing nets have also been granted compensation.